I’m immune to your useless, ugly and noisy antics – Baako replies Agyapong

Kweku Baako and Kennedy Agyapong

Editor-In-Chief for the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has told maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong that he’s now immune to his lousy antics.

Kennedy Agyapong on Monday while speaking on ‘The Seat” show indicated that he has a video that will destroy the astute Journalist and expose his corrupt deals.



However, the host of the show Kwaku Annan on the night prevented him from making the video public because to him it was “bad” and “damning”.



But in a write-up on his social media in response to the claims, Kweku Baako indicated that if Kennedy Agyapong is a man of his words, he should release the said video.

“I am told he claims he has some “video evidence” of my involvement in some corrupt, illegal and criminal activities. He had none to support his bogus, malicious and mischievous allegations at the High Court. If he is truly a man of COURAGE OF CONVICTION, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear!”



Unlike Kennedy Agyapong who will go to the market and make noise, Kwaku Baako says he knows the appropriate forum where he can deal with him indicating that he will lose again because he does not speak the truth.



“However, he should note that I will certainly not hesitate to cure his apparently incurable mischief and mendacity at the appropriate forum as I did the last time! And I can assure him that he would lose again! He would lose because he doesn’t tell the truth! And I have no cobwebs of corruption in my wardrobe for him to unearth! If he has evidence, he’s challenged to publicize it and abate his crude and cheap public stunts! I am immune to those useless, ugly and noisy antics of his!”