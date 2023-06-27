I’m impressed with Kissi Agyebeng’s work - Sam Okudzeto

Renowned lawyer, Sam Okudzeto

One of Ghana’s renowned legal practitioners, Sam Okudzeto, has said he is highly impressed with the work of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, Accra-based asaaseradio.com reports.

According to him, the task of the OSP is not easy, as he is not a policeman to prosecute; rather, he only has the law to follow.



“There was this programme on Joy FM, and the Special Prosecutor spoke about what he has done and what he is doing, and I can assure you that I was highly impressed.”



“The task is not an easy job because he is not a policeman, but when allegations come before him, his job is to follow the law,” he said.



The renowned lawyer, Okudzeto, further bemoaned the tendency to publicize invitations to individuals by the OSP for questioning, inadvertently creating the impression of an arrest and an ongoing investigation.



“And unfortunately, again, in Ghana, things happen that when he invites someone because allegations have been made, we publicise it already and give the impression as if the person has been arrested and is being investigated,” he added.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is currently investigating officials who are suspected of engaging in illegal mining or being associated with the threat.



It is looking into over 120 cases of corruption and corruption-related offenses in the mining industry and other sectors of society.



He wants the media to be cautious when covering issues involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its work.



The OSP expanded its investigation into the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM) activities and expenditure by questioning more officials, including its former chairman and executive secretary, Prof. Frimpong Boateng and Charles Bissue, respectively.



Due to recent actions by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has come under public criticism, accusing him of witch-hunting.

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb









NW/OGB