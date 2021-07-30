I’m in high spirit despite the travesty of justice - Quayson

Ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson

The former Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, has expressed gratitude for the support he has received after his victory was annulled by a Cape Coast High Court.

In a statement, he said, “the solidarity from the rank and file of the NDC and the general public as a whole has renewed my confidence in a brighter future for this country regardless of the treacherous momentary setbacks.”



The Court this week annulled the parliamentary election results on grounds that the MP failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before contesting in 2020.



The court, therefore, ruled that the results of the polls were null and void.



The former MP reacting said he was in high spirit and has thanked his constituents.



“All my beloved constituents should be assured that I am in high spirit and confident that this momentary travesty shall rather make us emerge stronger.”

Read his statement below:



Accra



29/07/2021



GRATEFUL FOR THE SOLIDARITY IN THE FACE OF THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE



I wish to use this medium to express my deep and profound appreciation for the outpouring of support and solidarity since the judicial events of yesterday.

I am absolutely grateful to the chiefs and people of Assin North for the remarkable show of love and unparalleled resilience.



The solidarity from the rank and file of the NDC and the general public as a whole has renewed my confidence in a brighter future for this country regardless of the treacherous momentary setbacks.



As the unimpeachable facts show, I have always been a sincere, loyal, law abiding and patriotic citizen who only set out in good conscience to come serve the great people of Assin North with all my heart and with all my capacity.



Our massive victory in Assin North on December 7, 2020 was a pure and legitimate one handed over to us by the discerning people of Assin North and we shall resist every attempt to subvert the true will of the people.



Victory from the masses is far superior to the dark machinations of an elite few.

All my beloved constituents should be assured that I am in high spirit and confident that this momentary travesty shall rather make us emerge stronger.



So I urge you all not to be worried, neither should you be discouraged- the confirmation of our historic victory beckons.



Take heart and be of good cheer; the victory of the NDC and all true democrats shall not be stolen!



The Almighty Lord is on our side – we fear no foe.



Hon. James Gyakye Quayson,

MP, Assin North.