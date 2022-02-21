I’m in support of UTAG, they should collect whatever is due them – Gabriella Tetteh

Gabriella Tetteh speaks for the NDC

UTAG strikes enters seventh week

Nana Akufo-Addo was dreaming when he said 'ye te sika so' - Gabriella



UTAG wants better conditions of service



A member of the communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh, has expressed her full support for university teachers who have been on a national strike for more than a month and a half.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been on strike from January 10, 2022, demanding for a review of their conditions of service which was last done in 2017, while refusing to budge to any attempts by the government to get them back to the classrooms.



The strike has left continuing and fresh students bearing the brunt of the angry lecturers who have been in and out of several meetings with the government all in a bid to resolve the impasse.

Gabriella Tetteh, speaking on the Monday, February 21, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, explained that the inability of the incumbent government to resolve this impasse is because they felt it was an easy thing to run a government.



“Anybody who tells you ‘ye te sika so no, sa sika no nti ho saa o.’ It’s like running a business, you see the money in the documentation because it keeps going and coming, so anybody who comes to tell you that ‘ye te sika so no,’ they’re dreaming; they’ve not been in government before,” she said.



She further explained that they mantra that was pushed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, while in opposition, that the country had so much money, has come back to bite them in the back.



She therefore expressed her undying support for UTAG, stating that they also deserve a fair share of the national cake.



“You see after they said ‘ye te sika so no,’ when they came into office, you see the kind of abysmal governance we have to endure for the past six years? So, President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia they should… as for UTAG, I am in full support: whatever is due you, collect because as for these government appointees, whatever is due them, they are collecting. Whatever is dues you from the national cake, take your share,” she said.