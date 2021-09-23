I’m interested in contesting 2024 presidential elections – Dr. Akoto Afriyie

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the Minister for Food and Agriculture

•Dr Afriyie Akoto appears to hold some interest in the flagbearer slot of the NPP

• He says he will make an official statement when time is due



• Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are reported to be the leading contenders



Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the Minister for Food and Agriculture has confirmed rumors of his interest in the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.



It has been widely speculated that Dr. Akoto Afriyie was a potential candidate for the race which had been tipped to be between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.



In March this year, reports surfaced of Dr Akoto Afriyie meeting party officials in Kumasi to inform them about his intentions and to draw their support.



Those reports were denied by the Agric Minister who disclosed that his main focus was helping the Akufo-Addo government deliver on its promise to Ghanaians.

But in a JoyNews interview, Dr Akoto Afriyie said that as a leading member of the party, he harbours some interest in the position.



He will however hold on to an official communication until 2024 when it will be necessary for such move to be made.



“Why shouldn’t I be? I am a member of this party and a very senior member, so why shouldn’t I? The destiny of this party should be of great concern to me and for all of us as party members. If I was going to say I was not interested in running for president, I would have said so,” he said.



On his alleged meeting with delegates of the party, Dr Afriyie insisted that no such thing happened and that his denial then was specific to the allegation of money offerings and not his interest in the position.



“I was reacting to allegations made against me that I had spent GH¢1 million, one fine afternoon in my house at Kumasi to buy delegates and whatever. I don’t even know what they were talking about. I was specifically responding to those allegations,” he explained.