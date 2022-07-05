‘I’m just a social commentator’ – Gabby on using Twitter and ‘dealing’ with insults

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, a relative of the President and a personality perceived to have strong influence at the presidency.

It is not for fun that even former President John Dramani Mahama recently referred to him as the Prime Minister, a label that has been slapped on him especially by opposition members.



Gabby is also very vocal on social media, especially on Twitter. His posts on politics and economy has often attracted lots of interaction of which he says abuse is dominant.



In an interview on pro-NPP Asaase Radio, Gabby gave himself a label far below a Prime Minister and opened up on using Twitter and surviving the insults he receives.



“I am just a social commentator who when he has something to say, he goes on Twitter. A question was asked that, ‘Gabby, with all the insults that you get on Twitter, why do you still tweet?’



“I said I have about 450,000 followers on Twitter, when I tweet, I will have maybe 70 – 90 people replying and 90% of them will insult me. I don’t look at those insults, I will not even respond to them.

“I look at those who like what I am tweeting, those who will retweet it… at least my word has gotten to them,” he added stating that it is so bad that when he even posts stuff unrelated to politics or the economy he still gets insults.



A week ago, Gabby kick started a national conversation on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) when he announced that the tax measure had failed to rake in needed revenue. He also raised the prospect of government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



Days later, President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to approach the IMF with a programme for support amid an economic downturn.



A team from the Fund is expected in town on July 6 to start engagements to that effect. Meanwhile, Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed that the President will address the nation over the IMF issue but did not give a specific date.



