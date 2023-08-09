‘I’m like Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest’ – Adom-Otchere explains

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Metro TV employee Paul Adom-Otchere has declared that he is a mere news reporter stressing that he is not interested in being called a boss or editor.

The Good Evening Ghana host declared himself a grounds news reporter who was interested in going to the heart of the news rather than always sitting in a studio.



He likened himself to two main reporters with international cable news network, CNN.



“I am a news reporter, I am not a boss, I am not editor, I don’t delight in being boss, boss. I am a ground news reporter. I am like Christiane Amanpour, I’m like Richard Quest. We like to go on the ground where the story is.



“When the story breaks, I go to the CID and I say, give me the docket. I don’t follow the crowd… news reporters don’t do that, that is not how we are trained and half of the time you see that what the popular opinion is, is not the story,” he submitted last week on his show.



He said like Amanpour travels to Iraq to cover war and strife, he (Adom-Otchere) was on the ground in Kumawu, Assin North – where two by-elections were held recently. He pointed to that as his commitment to being “at the heart of the story.”

Adom-Otchere has been routinely chastised for engaging in pro-government propaganda but he has defended himself by asserting that he belonged to a side and worked for its interest but that he did so by being fair to the facts.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



SARA







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



