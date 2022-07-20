I'm no longer close to Akufo-Addo - Rev Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah reveals strained relationship with Akufo-Addo

President no longer listens to the voice of God, says Owusu Bempah



Owusu Bempah asks Akufo-Addo to heed God’s voice



The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has revealed the current status of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Rev. Owusu Bempah, who prophesied President Akufo-Addo’s presidency, has over the years been seen as one of the spiritual consultants of the president who intercedes on his behalf and advises him on spiritual matters.



But in an interview with Royal TV, Rev Owusu Bempah said he no longer has a close relationship with the president as it used to be.



The prophet, who was speaking about the current state of Ghana, including economic challenges, said the president has over the period shifted away from God.

According to him, the president has decided not to heed to the directions of men of God and this has attributed to the challenges confronting his government and the people of Ghana.



“Maybe it’s because of the people surrounding him; maybe he no longer listens to the voice of God because when I used to be closer to him, things were going better.



“Nothing has happened but, like they say, 'you can force the horse to the riverside but you can’t force the horse to drink the water.’ So if he is going to humble himself again and give room, I believe it is not too late. Because the Nana Akufo-Addo I used to know with a good heart, for which God chose him, is not the same person I see today. It is not because I have anything against him,” the prophet said.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah likened President Akufo-Addo to Saul of the biblical era, positing that he (Rev. Bempah) was Samuel – a man simply directed by God to anoint His chosen one.



While Akufo-Addo was Saul – the chosen one who disobeyed God and was visited with hard times.



“Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become King. Things did not go well. Things went rough, and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.

“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had shown disobedience, and so I see that the pure heart of Akufo-Addo, for which God chose him, has changed.



“He doesn’t listen to God anymore, and the prayers that clergymen used to say for him, he doesn’t allow it any longer. So, if you like him to Saul, it is the same thing, Samuel was only instructed by God to anoint Saul because he was God’s own choice,” Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah stressed.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/BOG