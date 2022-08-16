I'm not Alan K's Operations Manager - Hopeson Adorye disclaims

Alan Kyerematen and Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a one-time parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has stated that he is not the Operations Manager for Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

His disclaimer was part of an August 15, 2022 press statement he posted on his Facebook page with regard to recent comments deemed disrespectful to a section of the NPP's traditional power blocs - the Dombos.



Several media portals over the weekend widely reported Adorye's comments to the effect that the NPP’s formula is always to keep northerners as running mates. He has since clarified that the comment has been misinterpreted by the media and his political detractors.



In some of the reportage, he is referred to as Director of Operations for the Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen campaign.



In his press release - the second on the controversial statements - he apologized for his comments before stating that he was not working in any specific capacity for Alan Kyerematen.



"I take this opportunity to state categorically that I am neither an Operations Director for Alan Kyerematen nor aware of any such campaign team created.

"Asanteman has spoken, Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Unifier and the best choice for victory in 2024, and l am at peace with it," the statement concluded.



Adorye's controversial comments were at a health walk organized by pro-Alan activists in the Ashanti Region. Organizers have described the 'Aduro woso' march as a success despite it being banned by the party.







SARA/PEN