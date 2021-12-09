I’m not a liar, Abu Jinapor is in Parliament and so what? – Kwesi Pratt rebuts

On Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', renowned Journalist and the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. urged the Majority Caucus in Parliament to build consensus with the Minority since they will not always get 138 members in the House.

He went ahead to mention some members who were not currently in the country including Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



However, two MPs: Frank Annor Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Freda Prempeh, MP for Tano North), through a text message to the Host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi debunked Kwesi Pratt's claim insisting Abu Jinapor was present in Parliament.

Listen to his reaction in the video below:



