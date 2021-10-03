I’m not afraid of political interference – Special Prosecutor opens up

His critics have called him names including a puppet, a poodle, among others.

They feel he's going to be manipulated by the ruling government and that he was appointed to cover up corrupt deals.



However, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng disagrees.



Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he assured that he's going to be his own man.



According to him, he is not worried about pressure or interference from the government or other political authorities but from his family.

"I've had talks with them and cautioned them not to do anything wrong thinking I might come to their aid... people ask me about interference but I dread interference from them (family, friends) more than political manipulations or from the government. That's my worry... I belong to a family and so I'm still in talks with them to make sure they don't put themselves in trouble," he disclosed.



Listen to him in the video below;



