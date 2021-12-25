I’m not asleep, I’m rather warming up - Henry Quartey issues fresh warning

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister

Henry Quartey lead demolition at Agbobloshie

Henry Quartey named GhanaWeb most active government official



Henry Quartey to intensify ‘make Accra work’ campaign



Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has dismissed claims that he has run out of steam in his bid to ‘make Accra work’.



Henry Quartey started his administration on quite an explosive note, leading demolitions and other initiatives meant to actualize his dream of ridding Accra of its excesses.



However, little activities have been seen in the past few weeks, raising concerns that Henry Quartey has abandoned the mission.



Adom FM quotes him as saying that he will bounce back next year with a more intensive campaign to ‘make Accra work’.



He said that the Greater Accra Regional Council has slowed down on its campaign due to the Christmas season.



“Henry is not asleep. He is rather warming up. We will come back next year and hit the ground running very fast. We thought it wise to allow our traders to ply their trade and make some sales in this festive season. Let nobody get it wrong that we have relented on our efforts [to get Accra working]. We will come back full bridge from January next year,” he cautioned.

Henry Quartey’s great start as Minister saw him being crowned GhanaWeb’s most active government official of the year.



Below are some of the things that he did to earn him a name among Ghanaians:



Relocating Agbogbloshie onion sellers to Adjen Kotoku



Mr. Quartey took the initiative to relocate the onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market to ensure the decongestion exercise is achieved. This was met with backlash but Mr. Quartey believed it is the only way to help develop the city.



Though the traders opposed this move with all their might, the minister did not relent in his efforts to permanently move them from the market that has been in existence for so long.



He finally succeeded in moving all the traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku on July 1, 2021.



Relocation of Abbosey Okai spare parts dealers



His initiative again ensured the allocation of land for Abbosey Okai Spare part dealers to relocate to Afienya.

Henry Quartey said the government identified land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



Demolishing exercise in parts of Accra



As part of his initiative; ‘Let's Make Accra Work’, Henry Quartey led a massive decongestion exercise that saw hundreds of unauthorized structures being removed to help keep Accra clean.



While embarking on a decongestion exercise on Monday, July 26, 2021, he demanded the immediate removal of the Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO) for Ayawaso Central Municipality, Emmanuel Sonni Alohleveh, from office.



According to Mr. Quartey, Sonni Alohleveh has been absent from post for two weeks without any form of notice to his superiors.



However, squatters at Railway Quarters along the Graphic Road in Accra amongst many others were rendered homeless in the course of the decongestion exercise.



Ensured some persons were sanctioned for breaching sanitation protocols



A resident of Kokomlemle in Accra was arrested for directing waste water from her home onto the street.

The arrest was made following an order by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



According to the Minister, the woman’s actions had caused unlawful damage to government property.



The minister cited a part of section 172 of Act 29 which says whoever intentionally and unlawfully causes damage to any property by any means whatsoever to a value not exceeding GH¢1 million, or to no pecuniary value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanour.







Enforced removal of sirens by ministers, deputies, others



In July 2021, the presidency issued a directive, barring ministers, deputies, CEOs of public agencies, MMDCEs among others from using sirens.



To enforce this directive, the Greater Accra Regional Minister gave a two-month grace period for the groups in question to remove their sirens in the capital.



“We are giving notice to anyone who uses siren in Accra to remove it by July. It’s in your own interest to remove it. Because after July we’ll enforce the laws backed by the act. We are giving people two months to comply,” he said.

Pledged GH¢1,500 to Psalm Adjeteyfio



The minister pledged to give GH¢1,500 every month to support veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as TT, of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame, until 2025. The veteran actor was seen in a viral video pleading for financial assistance to pay his monthly rent worth 3000 cedis.



This very act by the minister earned him the admiration of many, touting him as a soft-hearted man.



Demolishing structures at Rawlings Park



The minister ordered the AMA taskforce to demolish structures at Rawlings Park to pave way for vehicles to have access to the parking lot. This initiative is part of the Minister’s effort to help ease traffic in the central business district.



All these measures adopted by the Greater Accra Regional Minister summed up his ‘Make Accra Work’ campaign in the year 2021.



Although some citizens were not in support of his measures and heavily vilified him, some commended him for being proactive.