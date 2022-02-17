'I'm not associated with viral video' - Akyemansa DCE clarifies

NPP sympathizer touts achievement of President Akufo-Addo

Man goes haywire whiles campaigning for Bawumia



NPP optimistic of 'Breaking the 8'



Akyemansa DCE, Paul Asamoah, has said he is not the man seen in a video widely circulated on social media in which the man went agog at a funeral preaching Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



A viral video of the man reported to be an NPP sympathizer got many on social media reacting to it as a result of his animated mood.



In the video, the unidentified man sought to sell Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the rightful predecessor of President Akufo-Addo.

“President Akufo-Addo is the one who has come and everyone is feeling relieved. King in waiting, Dr Bawumia is also on his way coming. He has asked me to extend his greetings to you all and the people of Ghana.



“We are here to tell former President John Dramani Mahama that he has come and his time is past, he will never come back to power,” he stated amidst cheers from the entire mourners who were gathered at the grounds.



While in his elements, the DJ at the funeral dropped Daddy Lumba’s 2020 remix of his iconic NPP campaign song.



Hearing the song come on, the NPP sympathizer could not help but do away with his funeral clothe and danced to the cheers of the mourners who mobbed him in the process.



There were reports in the media earlier that, the said man preaching about who succeeds President Akufo-Addo was the Akyemansa DCE, Paul Asamoah.

However, in a rejoinder, the DCE refuted the allegation stating that it was a 'mistaken identification'.



“For the avoidance of doubt, this is to state categorically that I am not the said man in the viral video. Kindly disregard any further publication of the initial erroneous attribution,” he said.



