I’m not aware she wants my job - Afenyo-Markin on claims of Adwoa Safo's demands

Of all the reasons that have been bandied around on why the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, seems to be holding the government to ransom, refusing to return to the country, has been the claim that she is demanding for her former job as the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



This claim by her colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong of the Assin Central constituency, is one of the things she has been seeking for in order to return to base, but the man currently occupying that slot says he isn’t even aware of such a demand being placed on his office.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, who is also the MP for Effutu, says this is an information alien to him.

“I don’t want to comment on that matter, I haven’t heard about it and I’m not supposed to hear about everything,” he said in response to the question on whether or not he had heard about such a demand.



From 2017 to 2020, Sarah Adwoa Safo served as the Deputy Majority Leader but was replaced at the start of the second term of the NPP government, and rather offered a ministerial role at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



She has however been out of the country in the last few months on a number of reasons which include one that she is away on health grounds, the NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, had earlier stated.



Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament has been a major talking point also because it has been a blockade in the Majority successfully pushing for the passage of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).