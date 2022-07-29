I'm not corrupt – Abuga Pele claims

Abuga Pele

Abuga Pele, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiana-Paga, claims he has never been corrupt both in his private and public life.

According to him, he has never demanded money from anyone for service rendered in his line of duty.



Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio, the former National Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development (GYEEDA) said: “I have never been corrupt in any office that I was asked to serve. When I was on a commission to investigate player transfer that was a very volatile area.



"People attempted to influence us and I resisted. Some monies we solicited from some people had been diverted. Nobody asked me any question because they knew I was involved,” he claims.



Pele on February 23, 2018, was jailed for six years together with one Philip Akpeena Assibit.



Assibit was jailed for 12 years.



The Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Mrs Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, found Assibit guilty of putting in false claims that he had secured a $65-million World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth, resulting in the government parting with GH¢4.1 million.

The court also found Pele guilty of acting in a manner that resulted in the loss of the amount to the state.



The former MP was slapped with a lower sentence because the court held that there “was no evidence that he benefited from the proceeds of the crime.’’



In a judgement delivered yesterday, the court also ordered the state to seize the property of Assibit to recover the amount that it had lost.



But Abuga Pele was released on July 1, 2021, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



PEN/SARA