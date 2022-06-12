9
I’m not father Christmas; I'm closing down my poultry farm - Ofosu-Ampofo

56129026 456841 Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said he is closing down his poultry farm after almost 25 years of operation.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo says he can no longer buy feed as it has become very expensive.

“I am a poultry farmer and I am closing down my farm after 25 years. I just can’t buy feed. It has been very expensive. When you buy the feed and transport to feed the birds and they lay eggs, the money you get doesn’t break even.

“I spoke with my farm manager and told him I am not a father Christmas because I always borrow money to finance the farm and I know others are also facing same and so I am forced to close the farm down because it is not worth going into it again,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

To the NDC chairman, Ghana is in a complete mess under President Nana Akufo-Addo as he has failed to think outside the box with regards to the economic situation.

“Why are prices of goods and services skyrocketing in Ghana but not same situation with our neighbours? What’s happening?” he quizzed.

Source: peacefmonline.com
