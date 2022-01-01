'I’m not for NPP, I’m not for NDC, I’m for God' – Owusu Bempah declares during crossover

Isaac Owusu Bempah says he is apolitical

He says he is a divine agent irrespective of who is beneficiary



Owusu Bempah reacts to Police prophecy directive



Despite being referred to as the Nation’s Prophet and known to be an ally of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has declared he is apolitical.



The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International was speaking publicly for the first time since the December 27 directive by the Ghana Police Service with respect to New Year prophecies.



“You hear people saying nobody should be allowed to prophesy, prophecies are untruths. This NPP government is a product of prophecy and spiritual maneuvering.”



During the crossover watch night service of December 31, 2021, and after the year 2022 kicked in, he spoke about several instances in which he had used prayer to avert calamity and secure victory for the NPP and government.

He declared thereafter: “Me, I’m not for NPP, I’m not for NDC, I’m for God and I love my nation. Where God goes is where I stand, if HE leaves, I leave.



“If God says CPP, I will prophesy CPP. If God revels CPP to me, I will go to the CPP leader and inform him and give him directions on what to do.



“Campaigning is good but there is more to winning an election. It matters not about the hardship but I don’t use the atmosphere to speak about elections. It requires spiritual exercise to win an election,” he stressed.



He specifically mentioned the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare once in the first part of his preaching tasking him to invite Prophets to educate him about prophecies and not deal with people who did not believe in prophecies in the first place.



“If IGP Dampare wants people to think around the issue of Prophets and prophecies, he should invite us and let us tell him about our work. Why invite people like SDA adherents who do not believe in prophecies?” he quizzed.



He likened refusing to relay God’s message to that of Biblical Jonah who refused God’s orders and was swallowed by a whale.

Bempah stated: “if God speaks to Owusu Bempah and I refuse and a whale swallows me, a spiritual whale to swallow me and not vomit me, what do I do?



“My brother, do your work and allow me to do my work. If you don’t believe my work, I don’t mind. If you don’t believe us, we don’t mind. What you don’t believe, don’t listen to it. What you don’t believe in cannot cause fear and panic, how can it cause fear and panic?



“Some Christians do not believe in prophecies, that is part of freedom of worship, if you do not believe them, others do,” he clarified.



Watch the full video below:



