I’m not from Kpandai, I have never been there before - Martin Kpebu denies NDC MP candidacy allegations

Renowned Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Renowned Lawyer Martin Kpebu has denied allegations by Hopeson Adorye that his parliamentary ambition for the Kpandai Constituency is behind his recent criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, accused private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu of being diabolic in his recent public advocacy against the government.



According to Hopeson Adorye, the legal practitioner is hiding behind a political ambition while posing as a neutral to push his agenda to contest as parliamentary candidate for the Kpandai Constituency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Do you know he is going for the Kpandai Constituency? Yes, NDC parliamentary candidate for Kpandai. Do you know he has met Mahama and they have concluded everything?” Hopeson Adorye alleged while speaking as a guest on Oman FM’s Boiling Point program,” said.



Adorye added that “The thing is if you want to speak be bold and come out as an NDC member, don’t pretend to be a neutral person”.



Reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb, Martin Kpebu said that the allegations by Hopeson Adorye are totally false because he has never in life visited Kpandai.

He added that he has never met former president John Dramani Mahama as Adorye claimed.



“I am not from Kpandai. I have never visited the place. The last time I passed through Kpandai in a vehicle was in 2002. I have never slept in Kpandai as a town.



“I don’t know any NDC executive in Kpandai. I don’t know an NDC executive, so how is such a person going for primaries and who says I am from Kpandai?



“I have never met John Mahama, never,” he said.



