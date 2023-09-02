I’m not going to be a clearing agent president – John Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama has assured that he will take a strong stance against corruption when he returns to power after the 2024 general elections.
Mahama in a virtual address to National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers at an event (September 2, 2023) stressed that he will not behave like the current president is doing in the fight against corruption.
He stressed that there was the need to restore confidence in two main arms of government, the judiciary and the executive.
“We have our work cut out for us when it comes to the executive, we must make sure that we restore the trust of our people in the executive. And that people are not going to come into office and monies found under their beds.
“And at least, I can guarantee and assure the nation that I am not going to be a clearing agent president and that if people are accused of corruption, we will allow the constitutional bodies which are mandated to deal with those issues to go ahead and carry out their work and carry out those investigations. That, I can give a firm assurance about,” he added.
“Clearing agent” is a terminology that has been used in political circles to describe president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s perceived exoneration of appointees accused of corruption in the past.
The 2024 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has descended heavily on the currently nomenclature of the judiciary describing them as NPP inclined judges.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/oeRue2HRsY— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 2, 2023
SARA
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:
Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
- Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana despite maiden England call-up
- Ernest Nuamah eager to write history with new club Olympique Lyonnais
- Ibrahim Sadiq handed jersey number 11 at AZ Alkmaar
- Amos Acheampong joins Sitra Club in Bahrain
- Watch report of Kudus' brief debut as West Ham beat Luton away
- Read all related articles