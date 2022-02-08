‘I’m not guilty’ – STMA Mayor tells court

Abdul-Mumin Issah

STMA Mayor was arrested for a traffic offence

He verbally assaulted a police officer on duty



He pleaded not guilty and was granted a GHC100k bail



Abdul-Mumin Issah, the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, appeared before the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court on Friday, February 4, 2022.



According to The Chronicle newspaper, when his case was called, the MCE told the Circuit Court that he is not guilty of the charge that had been brought against him by the state over an altercation he had with some police personnel in Takoradi.



"I'm not guilty," Abdul-Mumin Issah told his Worship, Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu.

The Presiding Judge before granting him the GHC100,000 bail with 3 sureties and adjourning the case to March 17 gave a caution.



“The offences are bailable, but I want to first sound a word of caution without saying the Mayor is guilty. Any person or group of persons who attempt to prevent the security agencies to perform their duties is not a friend of the State. Not because he is guilty, but the fact that he is standing in the box makes me disappointed…Having said that, I grant him a bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties and adjourn the case to 17th March“, he warned.



The accused was charged with assault on a public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing public peace contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



He was charged for dangerous driving, contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



The Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, 2022, issued a statement indicating that, the MCE has been arrested for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

Abdul-Mumin Issah, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwesimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



"When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him," the police statement said further.



Abdul-Mumin Issah after being granted a GHC100k bail, issued a statement stating that:



"I have accordingly been informed of His Excellency the President’s decision to suspend me from office as a Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, following the unfortunate incident that ensued between myself and a police officer at a check-point close to the Takoradi Cemetery on the night of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



"As I proceed on my suspension, I first wish to express my gratitude to H.E. the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his fatherly love and the opportunity to serve in his government. I am not oblivious of the fact that it is not over, until it is all over.

"I also wish to extend my appreciation to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe and the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah for their various advice and support during the last two days."



He added, "I again thank my colleague MMDCEs, the Presiding Member, Coordinating Director, Assembly Members, the Solicitor and the entire staff of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly for their unflinching solidarity during this period.



"I finally wish to thank my family and all well-wishers who have stood by me through these difficult moments. I wish to assure the general public, especially the good people of Sekondi-Takoradi of my highest co-operation with the Police administration for successful prosecution and determination of the case. I am convinced that in the fullness of time, the real truth surrounding that unfortunate incident will prevail."



"God Bless Sekondi-Takoradi, God Bless Ghana," his statement concluded.