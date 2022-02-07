I’m not guilty – Sosu pleads to criminal summons

The case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has pleaded not guilty to police criminal summons.

The MP for Madina denied the charges when he first appeared before the court on December 1, 2021, which led to a bench warrant issued for his arrest rescinded.



This came to light when Mr. Sosu and his lawyers appeared before the Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Worship Oheneba Kuffour on Monday.



The MP has been charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property after he joined his constituents of Ayi-Mensah, Danfa, and the Otinibi in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in a demonstration over poor roads in the area on October 25, 2021.



In court on Monday, February 7, 2022, when the case was called, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), sought direction from the court on the matter.



It was in the case of ASP Asare that a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused person but was later rescinded.



He said, prior to that, some applications were filed by the accused person, and “We do not know whether they want to withdraw or intend to pursue it so that we can advise ourselves.”

Counsel for the MP, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu in his response said, “We filed an application for the court to set aside the bench warrant.



He added that it was filed on November 30, 2021, and they wish to withdraw that application because the accused person appeared before the court and the bench warrant was rescinded.



“We filed another motion on notice for Stay of Proceedings and to set aside criminal summon. We wish to withdraw it for it to be struck out,” Counsel told the court.



Lawyer Adawudu urged the court to “order the prosecution serve us with disclosures to facilitate speedy trial since his plea has been taken and granted bail.”



Explaining to the court why prosecution has not filed its disclosures, he said it was due to the pending applications.



According to him, “If today (Monday) they have withdrawn the applications, may we humbly take a date to file our disclosures.”

The court presided over by His Worship Oheneba Kuffour after listening to the parties ordered the prosecution to serve the accused person or his lawyer with witness statements and all documents they intend to rely on for the trial.



The case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.



