'I’m not in a haste, I'm still young to wait on God' – Haruna on presidential ambition

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Tamale South Member of Parliament and leader of the Minority in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has denounced claims that he is nursing the ambition to contest for the NDC flagbearership in 2024.

According to him, he is still young and will wait for God’s opportune time.



The legislator was speaking on Accra-based Citi TV when he made this known reacting to questions on his political future.



“It’s a figment of their imagination and I don’t intend to respond to that and I’m young enough to wait for God’s opportunity tomorrow and I’m not in a haste…”



On whether he was lacing his boot for 2024 he said: "absolutely not”.



The Minority leader declined to comment on the chances of Kwabena Duffour who has been tipped to challenge John Dramani Mahama for the flagbearership spot in 2024 saying “No comment but I know the grassroots of the NDC are decided in their minds what to do with the return of John Mahama but we must subject it to a competitive democratic process”.

Background



In recent times, there have been claims by ardent followers of John Dramani Mahama questioning the loyalty of Haruna Iddrisu to the course of John Dramani Mahama.



To them, there is the belief that the Tamale South Member of Parliament has intentions to contest his former boss in the impending primaries.



The supporters of John Dramani Mahama believe that will be a betrayal at the highest point and have since been fighting the legislator, especially on social media.