I’m not on Facebook; beware of imposters – Joe Wise cautions

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament,

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, is not on Facebook and any account bearing his name on the social media site is a scam, the Office of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has cautioned.

The caution comes after the office said its attention had been drawn to an impersonation of character situation on Facebook with the account name Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu.



“We wish to state categorically that the First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai is not on Facebook and the said account is a scam,” the office said in a statement.



The statement noted that the necessary steps have been taken to inform the Parliamentary Police Unit to investigate and cause the arrest of the imposter.



It further cautioned the general public that the Offices of the First Deputy Speaker and Members of Parliament do not transact business and Parliamentary related matters on Facebook.

The general public has, therefore, been advised to desist from transacting business with the imposter or any such person on Facebook.



