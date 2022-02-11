‘I’m not responsible for the E-Levy cake’ – Senyo Hosi denies

Senyo Hosi admiring the E-Levy cake

Majority Leader celebrated his 65th birthday

He was presented with an E-Levy green cake



NPP MPs has accused NDC MPs of being behind the presentation



Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has dismissed claims that he’s responsible for presenting the viral E-Levy cake to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during the celebration of his 65th birthday party.



In a Facebook post, Hosi explained he was just a guest during the celebration of the Majority Leader's birthday because of a longstanding relationship he has with the Suame MP.



He noted, as a guest at the party, he did not present the controversial cake, nor did he participate in its cutting.

He explained further that, the rapport he has with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (OKMB), does not cloud his judgement on issues; adding, he’s not aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"I am not responsible for the E-LEVY Cake neither did I partake in its cutting. As a guest at anyone's party, I do not hold responsibility for the type of cake that is ordered or gifted by anyone. I was present when the cake was delivered and can confirm neither OKMB nor the Minority was responsible for the supply of the cake. It was a surprise gift from the very person who delivered the cake.



"OKMB and his family are friends of mine and we do not allow politics to get in the way of our friendship. For those who know me, friendships mean a lot to me. I am happy to have shared in the celebration of my friend’s milestone year of 65. I was present at the 64th and will be present at the next if invited and available.



"OKMB and I sometimes disagree on issues of policy and politics but that does not define my relation with his family. As a friend and observer of his service, I have so much respect and regard for him and his service to mother Ghana. That will not change because of our policy disagreements.



"It is a known fact that I am friends with and keep relationships with a number of our leaders on both sides of the political divide (NDC and NPP). As matter of fact, I join in most of their celebrations. These relationships do not define my opinion on issues of policy or my position on the trajectory of our dear nation. These relationships enlighten my perspectives and effectively shape my ability to proffer real solutions on issues of policy. I am my own man and my thoughts are my own," Senyo Hosi's post said.

During the celebration of the Majority Leader's 65th birthday, a green coloured cake designed to spell the word ‘E-LEVY’ was presented to him by some unknown persons.



Photos and videos of the cake became viral on social media and it was met with severe backlash from social media users who described it as “crass” and “insensitive”; considering the overwhelming opposition to the proposed tax which is being pushed through Parliament by the Majority side.



One of the pictures of the cake which went viral on social media had Senyo Hosi seat behind the E-Levy cake admiring it. He was consequently accused of being the brain behind the cake and the presentation.



Reacting to this, Senyo Hosi has stated that the assertions are completely false and must be thoroughly dismissed.



“It is no secret that I openly agree and disagree with both political forces when and where required. Despite my good relationships with them, I recently shared strong views on the failings of both parties at the Constitution Day Public Lecture I delivered at UPSA in the presence of OKMB and my brother, Dr Dominic Ayine of the NDC.

“I am one of few persons to serve as a ministerial advisor to ministers from opposing governments (NDC and NPP). Even then, I have been critical of some of their actions and inactions. I am also proud to have had two aunties serve as Ministers of State in opposing Governments (Elizabeth Ohene and the late Dzifa Attivor). I love them both and yet we agree and disagree over issues of politics and policy. Simply put, I learn from many but I am my own man.



“The fact that I party with and have friends who may be politicians you like or dislike does not define my position on issues of national importance. My presence at any party where E-LEVY is presented as a matter of discussion or as a cake does not define or establish my position on E-LEVY,” portions of the statement read further.



Both the NDC and NPP MPs have been accusing each other of presenting the cake to the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



