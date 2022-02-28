'I'm not sick, ignore needless propaganda' - Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

I have been active in the field, Henry Quartey rubbished sick claims

Ablakwa to drag Agyapong, Quartey and Adwoa Safo before Privileges Committee



The Lord continues to be my shepherd, I shall not want, Henry Quartey proclaims amidst ill health rumor



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has asked Ghanaians to ignore reports suggesting he was sick and bedridden.



According to him, he has been on the field working since January, it is therefore unfortunate people choose to do needless propaganda by spreading falsehood about him.



TWI NEWS

Speaking to journalists, Monday morning [February 28, 2022], Mr Quartey said, "It is rather unfortunate that people will choose to do this kind of needless propaganda by spreading falsehood about my good self, that I have been rushed in an ambulance, I have been admitted at the hospital."



"I want to put it out there that Henry Quartey is fit, I've been working and by the grace of God, I shall continue to work, the Lord continues to be my shepherd, I shall not want," he added



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hinted that, he will be dragging three MPs before the Privileges Committee for their absenteeism without the Speaker’s permission.



The three MPs are; Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome-Kwabenya MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central MP.



According to Ablakwa, the trio has at least been absent from 15 Parliamentary sittings without notice to the Speaker – a situation warranting their seat to be declared vacant per Constitutional Provisions.