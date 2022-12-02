I’m not surprised if I hear news about Ghana School of Law – Yaw Oppong

Director of Ghana School of Law, Mr. Yaw Oppong

The Director of Ghana School of Law (GSL) popularly known as Makola, Mr. Yaw Oppong says he is no more surprised when he hears any news concerning the country’s legal training institution.

Speaking on the ‘Scoop’, a segment on GTV’s Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Mr. Oppong explained that he has ceased to be surprised when matters come up about GSL after knowing the meaning of Makola.



“I have said elsewhere that when I got to know the meaning of Makola I ceased to be surprised when matters come up about GSL.



I mean it is a place where I understand the original name means to come to fetch fire “Ma Ko La” so GSL is a place where people come to fetch the fire of legal education” the Director of GSL reiterated.



He continued by saying, "we are fine about what is happening except for the number of times it matters that some people either have contrived or because of the absence of understanding about the peculiar situations that occur in the school.



According to him, a lot of good things are happening under his administration at GSL but it is not for management to go about trumpeting them. Adding that “those who are the beneficiaries know that we are doing a lot of good things for them and mother Ghana so we are fine.”

On the issues of brouhaha about law entrance exams, Mr. Oppong stated categorically that the GSL does not conduct entrance examinations.



“Well, first of all, I want to put it on record that the Ghana School of Law has an institution that is akin to WAEC, it is called Independent Examination Committee which is established under the mother institution called the Ghana Legal Council.



So sometimes when you see the Ghana School of Law entrance exams, I say that there’s nothing like that. We don’t conduct examinations.



“Sometimes it’s like WACE conducting an exam and people go to the headmaster of my former school Pope John, asking why are these problems associated with the examination that WACE conducted? But be that as it may, we are together. But when there is good news in the system, a series of good news we must also hear that,” he added.