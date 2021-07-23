I’m not too young to be special prosecutor – Kissi Agyebeng replies Amidu

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

The special prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng has said he qualifies for the position and ready to discharge his duties without fear or favour.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, 22 July 2021, Agyebeng said that his extensive knowledge of the law and experience of 15 years as a law lecturer at the University of Ghana Law Faculty and the quality of personnel that understudied him, prove he is capable of being the special prosecutor.



“In terms of experience as I stated earlier, I was called to the bar some 18 years ago, I qualify to sit on the Supreme Court of Ghana. Indeed, I am three years past the qualification for the Supreme Court.

“I turned 43 years on 2 July. I qualify to be the President of the Republic. I am age mates with the President of the French Republic and I am a year older than the minister of justice and attorney general. We were mates at the University of Ghana. There is no question about his age. Why then throw issues about my age?” he said.



Agyebeng added “To anchor on that I have had a front role, although I have not been a prosecutor, properly so called, I have had a front role to landmark prosecution in this country. When Tiger Eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas come up with their investigative pieces, I am the one who supervises the collation of evidence for presentation to the Attorney General and I have been doing this for quite a while now and without me, the attorney general’s office would be poorer in terms of those prosecutions.”