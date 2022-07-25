23
I’m not worshiping a dead body, but Mills begged me for befitting resting place - Anyidoho

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb

Former aide petitions President for upgrades to Asomdwee Park

A former aide to late President John Evans Atta-Mills has disclosed why he continues to work assiduously towards protecting the legacy and honouring the heritage of the former Head of State.

Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, said at the 10th official commemoration of Atta-Mills’ passing disclosed what motivated him to champion the cause of renovating Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of his former boss.

He said the former President shows himself to him (Anyidoho) at night begging him to do all it takes to give him a befitting resting place.

“I, Samuel Koku Tsitsope Anyidoho, I continue to be burdened when Asomdwee park was becoming a scourge on the conscience, the eye and the spirit of the Republic of Ghana. I could not continue seeing this place like that.

“I could not continue waking up startled in the night, not because I am practicing necromancy, not because I am worshiping a dead body, but I see him, he shows himself to me.

“…and begs me and says that ‘Koku, if anybody and everybody turns their back, I beg you, please whatever it will take to give me a befitting resting place, please do it and God will bless you’,” he stressed.

The 10th anniversary celebration was observed officially by the state at a commissioning of the Asomdwee Park.

It was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as well as Koku Anyidoho, whose Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, got government to undertake renovations at the Park.

John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as well as the Atta-Mills family, held their own commemoration at the Park hours after that of the state had ended.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
