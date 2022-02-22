'I'm now against politics of insults' - Chairman Wontumi quotes Bible, talks unity

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Chairman Wontumi abandons politics of insults

He wants NPP to focus on unity and work to win 2024 polls



Wontumi, Kennedy Agyapong ranked most abusive politicians



Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman has announced that he has turned a new leaf by way of ditching politics of insults.



The politician popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, stated on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV that like Paul in the scriptures, he was abandoning his old ways for new values.



“When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things,” he quoted the Biblical Paul to buttress his point.



He admitted that in times past, he would have fired insults at detractors within and outside the party but his latest decision was out of maturity and the need to foster unity in the NPP and not divide the party's rank and file in the region.

“For now, I have changed my ways. We need unity more than ever, so even if you support me don’t insult my opponent. Use your energy to tell my opponents about my good works,” Chairman Wontumi said.



His comments come ahead of keenly awaited regional executive elections in which he is seeking a new term in office. He is facing stiff opposition as chair of the ruling party's political stronghold.



He stressed the importance of intra-party unity to winning the 2024 elections as the NPP works to maintain power beyond the eight years of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"In the past I would have taken my opponents to the cleaners if they insulted me. Like Paul said, there is a time, you act like a child and another time, an adult," he added.



Wontumi is on record as one of the most abusive politicians on radio especially when he is hitting out at elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



A Media Foundation for West Africa media tracking report identified him and NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, as the most abusive personalities on radio for September 2020.