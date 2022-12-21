I’m on over 3,000 NDC WhatsApp platforms – Asiedu Nketiah claims

National Chairman hopeful of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the newly-elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied a lack of accessibility to the grassroots as leveled against him in the run-up to the 10th National Congress of the NDC.

Asiedu Nketiah says such claims were orchestrated by his opponents to paint a picture of him not being in touch with the grassroots.



He, however, admitted that it is difficult for him to answer all calls and texts sent to him by members of the party as he on daily bases receives a barrage of calls and texts on matters relative to the NDC.



The new chairman explained that owing to his persona, he has become the first point of call for all manner of party issues including branch and constituency matters.



He cited for example that he has been added to over 3,000 WhatsApp platforms which are meant to be for the party.



General Mosquito, as he is affectionately known, adds that as hard as he tries to keep up, he is unable to respond to all calls and texts sent him. He also denied allegations he has multiple phone numbers.



“There is no truth about that. I have only one number and you cant be talking on many phones. People will call you if they believe that you offer solutions and because of that my phone is the most-called in the whole NDC.

"Because I provide solutions, things that are to be handled by constituency executives are sometimes brought to my attention.



“I’m on more than 3,000 NDC platforms and I don’t know how any human being can follow and post on all these platforms. Because you don’t have the opportunity to explain your side of the story, people always blame you,” he told Metro TV.



Asiedu Nketiah was on Sunday, December 18, 2022 elected National chairman of the National Democratic Congress. He polled 5,569 votes to beat incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who managed 2872 votes.



In his maiden speech after the elections, Asiedu Nketiah extended an olive branch to Ofosu-Ampofo and emphasized the need for the party to unite for the 2024 elections.



He warned the NPP that the NDC will leave no stone unturned in its bid to win the 2024 elections.