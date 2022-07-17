2
Menu
News

I'm opening a new political chapter in my life - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP1.png Nana Obiri Boahen

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he intends to open a new chapter in his political life.

He says he has gone quiet for strategic reasons, hence his decision to maintain a very low political profile for now.

"I have an agenda to prosecute. I intend to open a new chapter in my political career," he said.

Nana Obiri Boahen said this in an interview at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is holding its national executive elections today [Saturday, July 16, 2022], saying he supports all the candidates contesting for the various national executive positions in the party's elections today.

"I don't want to concentrate on the single individual; I support all of them," he said, adding "I am with them and they are with me," pointing out that "By virtue of agenda I want to pursue in a foreseeable future, I want to keep a very low profile, monitor things..."

The NPP is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022] at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't