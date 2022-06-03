I'm over qualified to partner Bawumia or any flagbearer for 2024 - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader touts his political experience

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he is a Vice Presidential materials



Suame MP says NPP has lots of qualified candidates for the role



Majority Leader and MP for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that he is overly qualified to become Vice Presidential candidate for any New Patriotic Party flagbearer.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, stressed in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Ebia' programme, that his long service in Parliament and the roles he has served in have adequately prepared him for the role.



He was quick to add that the time is not ripe to start such conversations especially as the decision will largely be the prerogative of the flagbearer who has yet to be determined.

"There are a lot like me in the party who can equally take up the charge should they be appointed as running mate to the Vice President in case he is elected," he said.



"I believe that it is still too early to even think of considering to be running mate to Dr. Bawumia.



"But I can tell you that I'm more than qualified to be a running mate for any candidate who deems it fit to select me, but like I said let's leave that for Bawumia in case he is elected to lead the party," he added.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is on record to have stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP into the next elections scheduled for 2024.



The NPP will elect a new flagbearer next year to lead the party because the tenure of incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expires after 2024.

Bawumia is one of the frontrunners for the slot with Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, the other rumoured contender.



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, is so far the only individual to have openly declared his intention to run for the flagbearship slot.



He believes that he is the best man to help the party to 'Break The Eight' - a reference to retaining power beyond the eight-year cycle that has characterised presidencies in the Fourth Republic.



