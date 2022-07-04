I’m overwhelmed by government projects in Ashanti Region – Gifty Ohene Konadu

Gifty Ohene Konadu is the National Coordinator of Monitoring and Evaluation

The National Coordinator of Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat at the Office of the President, Hon. Gifty Ohene Konadu has applauded the ongoing government’s developmental projects in the Ashanti region, describing their level of progress as “overwhelming”.

According to her, the number of developmental projects at various completion stages in the region beats one’s imagination contrary to the hue and cry of some indigenes of the land over the neglect of the ancient Ashanti kingdom.



Her comment follows a five-day working visit she is undertaking in the region to inspect and validate the level of progress of government projects being executed in the region.



Ghanaians in recent months have been feeling the pinch of record inflation and the fallout of the Ukraine war amid cuts in government spending to avoid a full-blown debt crisis.



However, government’s developmental projects across the regions remain on course. The citizenry is still demanding for more.

To this end, the M&E boss is convinced that ongoing developmental projects, not only in the Ashanti Region, but across the length and breadth of the country, will aid in the rebound of the economy.



