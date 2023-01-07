I’m overwhelmed by your show of support – Alan Kyeremanten speaks

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten has said that he will be addressing the Ghanaian people on his resignation soon.

He says he has been overwhelmed by the support he’s received since the announcement of his resignation.



In a statement shared via his social media handles on Saturday, January 7, he said: “I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January 2023.



"I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.

"I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.



God bless you!”



Alan Kyeremanten has been tipped as one of the persons to contest for the NPP primaries to represent the party as its 2024 flagbearer.