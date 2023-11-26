I'm president and you lose in Busia's hometown! – How Akufo-Addo reacted to NPP's 2020 loss of Wenchi seat

A parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Constituency, Kojo Frimpong has revealed how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reacted to the party losing the Wenchi seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi radio, Kojo Frempong said he and some individuals had gone to the president’s residence to congratulate him on his victory following the 2020 elections.



He noted that the president’s mood changed immediately after he learnt that he was from Wenchi.



“You lose Wenchi, you lose Wenchi in my time. I am President of Ghana and you lose Wenchi-Busia seat (sic). I couldn’t utter a word, I only humbled myself and told him Mr. President we will win Wenchi back in 2024,” he stated.



Describing himself as a Member of Parliament apprentice, the parliamentary hopeful said he has since the president’s outburst made it his personal mission to reclaim the Wenchi seat for the NPP.



Seidu Haruna of the NDC beat the NPP’s Prof. George Yaw Djan-Baffuor and other candidates to claim the Wenchi seat during the 2020 elections.

Prior to losing the election, Prof Djan-Baffuor had represented the people of Wenchi in parliament on the ticket of the NPP for three consecutive terms since 2005.







