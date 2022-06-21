‘I’m pursuing my own ambition’ – Boakye Agyarko rejects another appointment

Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy, has kicked against any future appointment under the Akufo-Addo-led government following his dismissal as a minister in August 2018.

His dismissal was linked to some negotiations he led regarding the controversial power purchase agreement between the government of Ghana and the Africa Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI).



According to him, he wants to use his time out of government to pursue his own presidential ambition.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Monday, June 20, Boakye Agyarko noted that he deserves to be Ghana’s next president, which dream he is committing fully to, although many people kicked against it initially.



“I am pursuing my own presidential ambition, for which a lot of people kicked against right from the beginning. I will not abandon it to go and do any other thing. Look, I am focused on what I have to do for myself and my nation. That is my focus. If you serve with all your strength and the person doesn’t appreciate it, you move on.



“If I cannot give something a hundred percent, I will not do it. My father once again taught me [that] things done by halves are never done right. If this [being the presidential candidate] is my focus, let me give my hundred percent. Whatever I do in life, I commit myself a hundred percent to not having a look-warm attitude. I’m I not deserving of being the flagbearer of the NPP?” the 66-year-old first Energy Minister under the Akufo-Addo’s government quizzed.



Background

In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo following revelations that the renegotiated AMERI deal was fraught with corruption.



“President Akufo-Addo has asked Mr Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.



“The President wishes Mr Boakye Agyarko well in his future endeavours,” this was contained in the letter issued to sack Boakye Agyarko.



With President Akufo-Addo completing his second 4-year mandate in 2024, many are lacing their boots to contest the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries.



Apart from Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are also said to be preparing to officially announce their bids to lead the NPP into the next election.