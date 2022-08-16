I'm ready to even sell my properties to support Dr. Bawumia's presidential ambition – Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says he will go the extra mile to ensure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next flagbearer of his party.

To him, the Vice President is the "best" candidate to lead the NPP to 'Break the 8' and is capable of amassing more votes in the stronghold of the party, the Ashanti Region.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Nana Obiri Boahen noted that his love for the Vice President is "unmatched".

He told host Kwesi Aboagye that he will sacrifice and make sure that the second gentleman of the land becomes the leader of the NPP ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



“Even if I have to sell my properties, I will do so to support Dr Bawumia. He is the best candidate for the NPP,” he claimed.