‘I’m ready to forgo ex-gratia, other loans for Ghana’s reforms’ – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson says he's ready to forgo his benefits
He said, the GoG must also stop his luxury lifestyle
He spoke to Joy FM
Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has stated that for the purpose of the reforms of the country, he is ever ready to forgo all the benefits that come with his position as a Parliamentarian to see Ghana develop.
Speaking on Joy FM, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP articulated, “let me put it on record that me, as a person, I’m even ready to forgo to the extent that our ex-gratia or even car loans are going to stay at the centre for the purposes of the reforms we need as a country.
“But It is important for the President to reduce his convoy anytime he is travelling because the fuel is indeed sponsored by the State. It is important for His Excellency the President to stop all luxury he is engaging in. It should start from them, not just the Member of Parliament,” Ato Forson added.
The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee made the comments after Kwaku Kwarteng, the Finance Committee Chairman called on the political elite to make some sacrifices as Ghana faces economic hardship.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament as the MPs started debating the 2022 budget statement presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, the Obuasi MP implored his colleagues to take certain decisions that will ease pressure on the public purse.
“The Speaker reminds us all the time that we are the representatives of the people. Parliament should not just oversight the Executive, we must lead by example,” he said.
Parliament formally commenced a debate on the 2022 Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday. Deliberation on the ‘Agyenkwa’ budget is expected to end on Friday, November 26.
