‘I’m ready to forgo ex-gratia, other loans for Ghana’s reforms’ – Ato Forson

He spoke to Joy FM



Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has stated that for the purpose of the reforms of the country, he is ever ready to forgo all the benefits that come with his position as a Parliamentarian to see Ghana develop.



Speaking on Joy FM, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP articulated, “let me put it on record that me, as a person, I’m even ready to forgo to the extent that our ex-gratia or even car loans are going to stay at the centre for the purposes of the reforms we need as a country.



“But It is important for the President to reduce his convoy anytime he is travelling because the fuel is indeed sponsored by the State. It is important for His Excellency the President to stop all luxury he is engaging in. It should start from them, not just the Member of Parliament,” Ato Forson added.