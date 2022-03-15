I’m ready to save your sinking ship – Dr. Kofi Amoah to government

Dr. Kofi Amoah, Economist

Ghanaian Businessman and Economist Dr. Kofi Amoah has asked the government of Ghana to call on him to end the economic crises it finds itself

He believes he has a blueprint to end the economic quagmire the country finds itself in recent times.



Dr. Kofi Amoah who has in the past called on the government to put breaks on the excessive borrowing says if the government had listened to him, the country will not have gotten to this stage where the economy is weak.



In a tweet addressing Ghana’s misfortunes and problems, Kofi Amoah indicated that there is a need for the government to call on him.



“I wish Prez Akufo Addo and VP Bawumia had listened to my calls, supported by the World Bank boss, to put breaks on Ghana’s heavy borrowing They didn’t listen Let me try again if this time they will listen: I HAVE THE PLAN TO SOLVE GHANA’S PROBLEMS SO PLS CALL, SAME NUMBER,” he tweeted.



Ghana’s standard of living is currently high as prices of goods have skyrocketed.

The cedi is struggling against other currencies in the country and prices of fuel keep increasing by the day.



