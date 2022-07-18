4
Menu
News

I’m ready to serve NPP anytime – Asabee

Stephen Asamoah Boateng Asabee A defeated national chairman-aspirant of the NPP, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A defeated national chairman-aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, has reached out to the newly elected National Party Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and congratulated him and his new executives for their victory at the just ended national conference.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng who was beaten in the chairmanship race over the weekend by Mr. Ntim expressed his desire and preparedness to avail himself at any time to serve the party as they seek to re-energise it in winning elections in 2024 to break the 8.

In a statement, Mr. Boateng thanked everyone who shared in his vision, adding that “although we could not win as we set out to do, we can be proud of a great campaign strategy and the down-to-earth grassroots interactions.”

He noted that despite his defeat, he is hale and hearty, and I urged all his supporters to be also strong and motivated for the journey which lies ahead for the NPP at large.

He said he would always be there for the Party, and ready to work together with all and sundry to break the 8.





Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
Related Articles: