I’m ready to serve NPP anytime – Asabee

A defeated national chairman-aspirant of the NPP, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

A defeated national chairman-aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, has reached out to the newly elected National Party Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and congratulated him and his new executives for their victory at the just ended national conference.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng who was beaten in the chairmanship race over the weekend by Mr. Ntim expressed his desire and preparedness to avail himself at any time to serve the party as they seek to re-energise it in winning elections in 2024 to break the 8.



In a statement, Mr. Boateng thanked everyone who shared in his vision, adding that “although we could not win as we set out to do, we can be proud of a great campaign strategy and the down-to-earth grassroots interactions.”



He noted that despite his defeat, he is hale and hearty, and I urged all his supporters to be also strong and motivated for the journey which lies ahead for the NPP at large.



He said he would always be there for the Party, and ready to work together with all and sundry to break the 8.









