I’m ready to unseat Asunafo North MP Evans Bobie Opoku in NPP primaries – Presidential Staffer

Nana Yaw Boadu, a presidential staffer, has outlined his ambitious vision for community development as he hopes to defeat Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Consistency, Evans Bobie Opoku.

Nana Yaw Boadu will be going neck-to-neck with Evans Bobie Opoku in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in February 2024.



He said he is coming for the youths because he has observed that some need help in furthering their dedication while others also need capital to be able to set up their businesses so that they can also employ others in the constituency.



“I’m coming for the youth, and I’m going to empower them so they can get hope. Some are brilliant but are in the house because they don’t have the means to further their education.

Others also need capital to set up businesses, and we will group all of them to get them the help they also need to stand on their feet.”



He added that he has been able to build good connections and has good lobbying skills, which he will use to develop the Asunafo North Constituency.



“I have connections and lobbying skills, and that is something every good politician needs to have. MP can go to fight for fire service or police links, and he will get only 4, but when I get more than 50, that is a favour from God, and I will use it to help this community.”