I’m ready to work with legitimate chiefs – President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Overlord of the Manya Krobo State, Nene Sakite II

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The titles of four divisional chiefs in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region are not legitimate, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has declared.

Nene Sakite II who is Overlord of the Manya Krobo State in explaining his refusal to work with the four including Nene Tetteh Zogli III of Piengua, Nene Bediako Baah Mualla III of Dorm, Nene Owuadjao Angmor II of Suisi, and Nene Asare Donkor II of Akwenor, said the claims of the chiefs to the respective titles were null and void.



The chief however averred that the paramountcy was working with the regents from the aforementioned areas who are duly registered, in the absence of legitimate divisional chiefs until substantive chiefs are installed.



“I have been accused of not working with the divisional chiefs but where there are divisional chiefs, we are working with them, where there are none, we work with the regents,” he stated.



There were six divisions in all in the traditional area with the other two being Manya and Djebiam with the stool of the latter remaining vacant following the death of Nene Agbau Narh III in 2019.



However, four additional divisions including Asesewa, Sekesua, Akuse, and Kpong have recently been added.

The four embattled divisional chiefs together with Nene Sasraku II whom Nene Sakite described as the only recognised legitimate chief, in 2019, broke away from the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, accusing Nene Sakite II of failing to recognise and work with them.



Describing the current occupants of the stools as ‘self-styled,’ the paramount chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area said while Nene Tetteh Zogli III four years ago reversed the oath of allegiance made to the stool and hence cannot be recognised as the divisional chief of Piengua, the stools Suisi, Dorm, and Akwenor remain vacant as no chiefs from the aforementioned divisions have been presented before the traditional council to swear any oaths after the demise of the previous occupants.



According to him, he is ready to work with legitimate chiefs from the respective divisions who are ready to swear the oath of allegiance to the great stool of Manya Krobo, adding that his position was backed by provisions in the Chieftaincy Act.



“I am working with the Chieftaincy Act. I am the president of the Regional House of Chiefs and we follow the Chieftaincy Act,” said the chief.



He, therefore, urged the respective divisions to present their legitimate chiefs to the traditional council to enable him to work with them for the development of the community.