‘I’m sad’- Charles Owusu speaks on Sir John’s leaked will

Former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, a former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, has described the leaking of the Last Will and Testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, as sad.

"I am sad the Will of the deceased Sir John has been thrown into the public domain," he said.



The Will, which popped up on Sunday, reportedly indicates that Sir John and Charles Owusu own a portion of the Achimota Forest.



According to the Last Will and Testament circulating on social media, Sir John has allegedly stated that a portion of the land he owned should be given to two family members.



"I give my land also situated at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu, and Kwabena Amoateng, forever. I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu; upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng, who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the Will reportedly read.



Meanwhile, The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it is investigating the matter.



"The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested all documents relating to the lands in question as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims," a statement from the PR unit said.



Charles Owusu speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, said he will speak to the issue at the right time, but for now, he will wait for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to complete their investigations.