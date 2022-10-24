I’m satisfied with Agenda 111 projects in Dormaa Central - Bono Minister

Bono Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene inspecting Ahenda 111 projects with contractors

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the Agenda 111 Hospital projects at Amasu in the Dormaa Central of Bono Region.

She has, however, charged the contractors on the projects to speed up work to ensure their completion on schedule.



Justina Owusu Banahene said the difficulty in accessing timely and quality healthcare services by many communities in the area informed the decision by the Government to embark on the project.



She said this at Amasu in Dormaa Central during his visit to the district to inspect the progress of work.



Justina Owusu Banahen is elated that the three projects in the region are still alive despite the prevailing economic situation of the country.



She said the projects would provide a clear policy direction to the government in the health sector and ensure access to quality healthcare without funding being a barrier to any citizen.



According to her, Agenda 111 projects are one of the many policies that we have to appreciate fundamentally as really a bold initiative by the government because the government is saying that every district should have a hospital; that is the vision.

Agenda 111 is part of a massive vision for Ghana's healthcare sector, the realization of which will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence.



The objective of the Agenda 111 project as envisioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region in the country have access to quality healthcare services.



The proposed project will boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government's commitment to ensuring universal healthcare for all citizens.



At the site, the Hon. Regional Minister, encouraged the workers and the contractor to work with diligence and not to hesitate to report all challenges relating to their work to the Assembly for urgent assistance.



On his part, the Project Manager of CYMAIN Ltd, the construction company for the Amasu Agenda 111 project, Daniel Lamptey, assured the project will be completed on time and assured of a standardized facility.



