I’m scared of those who pass through the desert; they can kill - Spain based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Ras Zaki

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Spain, Ras Zaki has revealed that desert travelers scare him because of all the terrifying things they go through to get to their destination.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Ras indicated that they are capable of killing because when a colleague dies, they are able to bury him in the desert and move on without grieving.



“I’ve seen some of the boys who come to Spain through the Libyan desert. They often become drunkards and join street gangs. I know some and the story they tell is scary.



"I fear them, they can kill because they are able to live a normal life with everything they’ve been through. If he could not fear for his life, then yours is nothing to him. It is not easy to do that,” he said.

Ras advised the youth to stay and work in Africa because life in Europe especially is more difficult than people anticipate.



“The future is Africa, but people may think we don’t want them to come here. I paid 65 euro for utility just three months ago, but now I pay over 140 euros,” he revealed.



Ras added that the only reason they are unable to leave Europe is that they have become accustomed to the system there. As a result, they may find it difficult to adjust to the Ghanaian system presently.