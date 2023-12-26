I’m seeking re-election based on a solid record – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who filed his nomination to seek re-election in the Karaga Constituency of the Northern Region, has revealed he is doing so based on a solid record.

The Energy Expert who snatched the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa, has been cataloguing his achievements in less than four years he was given the mandate.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who is the sole candidate to have filed his nomination contest the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the Karaga Constituency said “I successfully filed my nomination to seek re-election as NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Karaga Constituency. I had the privilege of being the sole Aspirant to have filed my nomination. My decision to seek re-election is based on a solid record of unprecedented development in the constituency’



In the 2020 general elections, Dr. Mohammed Amin made history as the first NPP candidate to win the Karaga parliamentary seat since it was carved out of Gushegu ahead of the 2004 elections.

He won the 2020 parliamentary elections with 28,335 votes while NDC’s Alhassan Sualihu Dandawaa who has been MP since 2012 polled 19,690 votes.



His came as a shock to many in view of the fact that the constituents in Karaga have always stayed loyal to the NDC until his emergence.



But upon assumption of office, he has been instrumental in the initiation of several projects in health, education and more which he believes makes him the obvious choice in 2024.