I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Renowned journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has praised former president John Agyekum Kufuor for giving good testimonies about him despite his stiff criticism of his government while he was in office.

According to him, despite criticising the Kufuor administration, the former president did not hesitate to say good things about him adding that the former president has shown that the fact that he speaks against his government does not mean they are enemies



Kwesi Pratt, while expressing admiration for the actions of the ex-president said that he truly appreciates their friendship.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Kokrokoo show, he said he appreciates everyone who gave good testimonies when he was honoured by GTV. “Former president John Agyekum Kufuor did something shocking to me, do you know he was my very good friend and we all gathered to campaign for him to come to power. But when he assumed power, I didn’t use our friendship as an excuse not to speak against his governance. However, during an interview with GTV which was to celebrate me, the team went to the former president to speak about me and he willingly gave testimonies about me. Despite the fight with his government, he spoke a lot of good things about me and I’m surprised. He has shown that there is a difference between a country issues and the truth. "He has shown that we can criticize ourselves but that doesn’t mean we are enemies. I'm grateful to him. For a whole former president to say we are friends alone means a lot to me, I truly appreciate him and all those who gave good testimonies about me," he said



As part of the celebration of the 87th anniversary of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC has introduced the ‘Beautiful, Bold, Ugly and Maverick’ (BBUM) Show which seeks to interview 13 great media personalities who have become heroes in journalism to share their beautiful stories with the world.

On their first episode, renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr shared details of how he became a journalist and his journey as a journalist.







NYA/WA