‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Otumfuo’s Samanhene

Samanhene, Nana Osei Kweku, has revealed that embattled Akwasi Addai, alias Odike, has responded to summons to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Odike is wanted over allegations he made on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM weeks back, to the effect that the chiefs were complicit in illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey.



In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, the Samanhene, who is in charge of Manhyia in the absence of the Asantehene, said Odike’s representative has since been tasked to produce him on Monday, August 29.



“The elders sat yesterday (August 25) and invited him (Odike) but one brother of his, Nana Obuo Abasa, appeared and told us that Odike was not feeling well. We asked how he got to know and he said Odike came to him to inform him.



“He wanted two weeks period for him to appear but the elders did probe further if there was any evidence but there was none, so we asked that he be produced on Monday,” he stressed.



On the subject of threats to alleged Odike’s life, the Samanhene said: “Nobody has threatened him, it would serve him well if he appears and pleads for the matter to be thrashed out. There can be a resolution to every matter.



“No one will harm him at Manhyia, it is sad that anyone can even go and perpetrate some harm and hang it around the Palace,” he lamented.

Odike, from a hideout, told Accra-based Joy FM that he will only be able to appear before the Council if a curse imposed by the authorities is lifted because of the spiritual nature of the matter.







Background



Politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, whiles speaking on Oyerepa FM weeks back accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forest resources.



He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.



Following the comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.

Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.



Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme. No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



Oyerepa FM where he made the said comments were summoned to appear before the council and asked to close their station until issues around the controversy are settled. They complied with the request on Friday, August 26, a day after they appeared before the Council.



