I'm sorry, Ghana! - Bosome Freho DCE apologizes for 'I'm dead' comment

Bosome Freho DCE, Yaw Danso

A few days after declaring himself dead, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso has unreservedly apologized to Ghanaians for his careless flippancy last Friday.

In an audio available to Ghanaguardian.com, Mr. Danso is heard rendering an apology to government officials in the region, his family, the chief and elders of Bosome Freho, the Assembly Members in the district and to a large extent, Ghanaians, for declaring himself dead.



"I want to use this medium to apologize to you for saying "I'm dead" during an interview with lady journalist. The comment is an unfortunate one, this does not represent me. I personally know the lady who phoned me so I made those comments out of jokes, not that I want to disrespect anyone. Forgive me Ghanaians, kindly forgive me, I'm really sorry, I'm not dead, I'm alive," Mr Danso said.



Background



This comes on the back of a complaint made by Assembly Members in the District against the DCE who they accused of failing to address the needs of the area.

According to the Assembly Members, the DCE has not been on top of issues in his quest to foot the forward match of the district and that finding him to make known their concerns was a problem.



Following the complaints, a journalist called Mr. Danso to fish out the truth of the allegations made against him.



However, in response to a question posed by the reporter, the DCE responded "They [Assembly Members] say I'm nowhere to be found? ooh! I’m dead". Tell them I’m dead," He told the female reporter in a phone interview.



The said conversation went viral on social media with a section of the Ghanaian populace lashing out at the DCE for what they described as an insult towards his people and the good people of Ghana.