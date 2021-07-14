I’m sorry about the military brutalities at Wa – Akufo-Addo apologizes

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On the back of military brutalities at Wa weeks ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologized to the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, and the residents for the unfortunate incident.



He expressed his sorrowfulness when he visited Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV during his working visit to the Upper West region.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of the Defence and Interior Ministers of bringing to book the military men who engaged in the act.



He said, “One of the fair reasons why I came, is because of the incident that occurred here in Wa between the garrison, some soldiers here and the people of Wa. The military leaders have been here and they have promised you that they will deal with those who were responsible…I have come to add my voice to that of the soldiers, as well as the Minister for Defence, to say how sorry I am about the incident, and to let you know that we will do everything possible to make sure that such an incident is not repeated.”

Akufo-Addo advised that the Waala Overload and the residents let sleeping dogs lie and move forward.



Meanwhile, the government of Ghana is footing the medical bills of the persons who got injured during the military brutality, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has said.



On Thursday, July 1, 2020, some soldiers from the Hippo Barracks in Wa stormed the town and beat up people over the loss of a mobile phone by one of their colleagues in a commercial tricycle he hired to the Barracks.



The Ghana Armed Forces has vowed to make sure these soldiers receive the punishment they deserve.







